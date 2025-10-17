ALTON - Jeremiah Harrison shows up and works hard.

For his dedication, Jeremiah Harrison is a Hayner Public Library District Student of the Month for Alton High School.

Harrison, a senior, has been involved with JROTC since his freshman year. He shows a lot of determination to succeed as a member of the JROTC, and this commitment has paid off: During his junior year, he had the top grades in JROTC and was named the Cadet of the Year.

Harrison is also a member of Alton High School’s band and marching band. He plays the French horn and enjoys learning new things, as he is currently teaching himself how to speak French.

When he isn’t busy with school or his extracurriculars, Harrison can be found working a part-time job, practicing lightsaber flourishing, or playing the recorder. He also regularly gives blood, as it’s important to him to give back to the community.

Harrison has big plans for after high school, and his teachers and loved ones know he can do anything he sets his mind to.

“I plan to go to college and get a bachelor’s degree in either the physics or history field,” he shared.

Congratulations to Jeremiah for this recognition by Alton High School and the Hayner Public Library District!

