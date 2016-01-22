ALTON - Alton High School's dance girls are landing on a national stage for competition Jan. 28 through Feb. 1 at the ESPN Center in Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla.

The dance girls qualified for the national event at its summer camp. To qualify during the summer camp, a team has to do dance routines and have one of the highest percentages of points. The Alton team obtained 29 of 30 blue ribbons.

The Alton High Varsity team members are: Michelle Burns, Jada Cooley, Posy Durr, Emily Holmes, Maddy Miller, Jessica Stone, Rebecca Eagleton, Caroline Goeken, Dinah Pimentel, Dajia Robinson.

Girls selected for "All American Dancers" were: Michelle Burns, Caroline Goeken, Jessica Stone, Maddy Miller, Posy Durr, Emily Holmes.

Sarah Miller, the AHS varsity girls dance coach, said she was extremely proud of her team.

“This is my third year coaching varsity,” she said. “I coached junior varsity for four years. The team has come a really long way. We have a good group of 10 girls and they act like sisters and want to see the best for each other. They push each other really hard.”

The team practices three days a week and an additional four hours on Saturdays.

Three years ago Miller said she felt morale needed to improve and now the girls perform at basketball games. She said the student body reacts in a positive fashion when they perform.

The girls have been raising money for the trip to Orlando through car washes, perform work at different Alton schools and working concessions of sports events.

“I have been involved in dance all my life and I enjoy working with these young ladies,” Miller said. “The parents are great and really support the kids. I am really happy to work with all of them.”

