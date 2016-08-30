Alton High School to dismiss at 11:45 a.m. due to A/C issues
ALTON - For the second day in a row, Alton High School will be releasing their students early due to issues with their air conditioning units.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Buses will run 3 1/2 hours earlier than scheduled and students were instructed to check the school's athletic website for information regarding practices.
The high school dismissed at 1:15 p.m. on Monday due to the same problem.
Alton Assistant Superintendent Kristie Baumgartner said yesterday that the district was hoping for an accurate timeline for the unit's repair Monday afternoon. That timeline was seemingly not achieved.
None of the other schools in the district are affected by the dismissal and will be released at their normal times.