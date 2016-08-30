ALTON - For the second day in a row, Alton High School will be releasing their students early due to issues with their air conditioning units.

Buses will run 3 1/2 hours earlier than scheduled and students were instructed to check the school's athletic website for information regarding practices.

Article continues after sponsor message

The high school dismissed at 1:15 p.m. on Monday due to the same problem.

Alton Assistant Superintendent Kristie Baumgartner said yesterday that the district was hoping for an accurate timeline for the unit's repair Monday afternoon. That timeline was seemingly not achieved.

None of the other schools in the district are affected by the dismissal and will be released at their normal times.