ALTON - A local high school student’s design was chosen to advertise the 108th annual Alton Halloween Parade.

Every year, an Alton High School student designs the parade’s poster. Nora Mifflin, 17, was this year’s winner. She shared that she didn’t expect her design to win, but she has been delighted to see her poster in businesses around town.

“I went to breakfast the other day and saw it at one of the restaurants,” she said.

Mifflin, a senior, explained that she decided to take Lexa Browning’s Graphic Principles class at Alton High School because she enjoys art and wants to study architecture. The Graphic Principles class has been a great chance to combine these interests.

“I’ve always been an artistic kid, but in high school, I haven’t really had time until this year to take any artistic classes,” Mifflin explained. “I think this class is a really fun one to take, especially if it’s just for fun and to be able to design things.”

When she learned of the poster contest, Mifflin decided she would compete. She said she planned to focus on a different design, but ultimately changed her drawings to portray the McPike Mansion. As she has an interest in architecture, she “thought it’d be fun” to focus on a local building.

The final poster portrays a witch on a broomstick flying over the McPike Mansion in Alton. Mifflin was pleased with her design, but she didn’t expect to win.

“You never really think about winning until it happens, and it’s kind of surprising,” she said. “But I think it’s a really fun opportunity for everyone.”

As the poster is spread around town, Mifflin hopes it encourages people to come out to the parade and enjoy the experience. Mifflin herself will be participating as a member of Alton High School’s dance team. She can’t wait to perform during the parade, share candy with parade-goers, and be a part of one of Alton’s oldest traditions.

Looking ahead, Mifflin plans to study architecture at SIU Carbondale.

