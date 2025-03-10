ALTON/ST. LOUIS - An Alton High School senior has been nominated for a regional theater award.

Nadja Kapetanovich received a St. Louis Theater Circle Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama for her performance in “The Whale” with St. Louis Actors’ Studio. Kapetanovich said that her experience with the St. Louis Actors’ Studio was “like none other,” and she is proud of the nomination.

“I have always loved the idea of playing a role and getting to tell a story to an audience,” she said. “I specifically found a deep passion for dramas, which is the reason why I decided to audition. I love the experience of getting to emotionally connect and move audiences through a heartbreaking story.”

Kapetanovich began acting at age 8 and has been “hooked ever since.” She is currently preparing to play the Baker’s Wife in Alton High School’s production of “Into the Woods,” set to premiere in April.

In the meantime, she decided to audition for “The Whale” at the St. Louis Actors’ Studio because she wanted to experience the professional acting scene in St. Louis. She noted that she was “relatively new” to the St. Louis theater world, but her costars and crew members William Roth, Colleen Backer and Lizi Watt supported her through the experience.

Roth was also nominated for a St. Louis Theater Circle Award for Outstanding Performer in a Drama for his performance in “The Whale.” Additionally, Kapetanovich expressed appreciation for “one of the best directors in St. Louis,” AnnaMaria Pileggi.

While this was Kapetanovich’s first time working with the St. Louis Actors’ Studio, it likely won’t be her last. She is thankful for the people who made the experience so positive.

“I never realized how unbelievably kind and supportive people in the professional theatre scene are,” she said.

As she rehearses for “Into the Woods,” Kapetanovich is preparing to graduate from Alton High School and enroll at St. Louis University. She hopes to become a nurse practitioner, but that doesn’t mean her passion for theater is over. This is just the beginning for Kapetanovich, who hopes to continue performing in the St. Louis theater world for many years to come.

“I chose to go to school in St. Louis because I want to continue acting and being around such incredible people,” she added. “I am so grateful to now be a part of such an amazing community.”

The 2025 St. Louis Theater Circle Award winners will be announced on March 24, 2025.

