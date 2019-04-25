ALTON - Alton High School is now looking for a head girls varsity basketball coach.

Alton High School Athletic Director said present girls head coach Tammy Talbert would not return next season.

Article continues after sponsor message

"The school board decided they wanted to go a different direction," Alton High School Athletic Director Jeff Alderman said.

Alton head boys coach Eric Smith also resigned recently to spend more time with his family. A new coach for the boys' basketball team - Dana Morgan - was announced Thursday afternoon to replace Coach Smith.

Alton's girls' program should have a bright future after the Alton Middle School seventh-graders captured a state championship this past season. The girls on that team will be coming up through the Redbird program within the next two years.

Talbert had two stints at AHS, one from 2002-2008 and another from 2017-2019.

More like this: