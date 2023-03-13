Alton High School Robotics Team Has Great Season In 2023
March 13, 2023 2:31 PM March 14, 2023 10:38 AM
ALTON - The Alton High School Robotics Team has had a great season in 2023. Recently, team members competed in the first Robotics Competition at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis.
Members of the highly competitive team are:
- Clara Velloff
- Will Dickson
- Andrew Owen
- Andy Hatch
- Jordan Hasty
- Reyna Loftis
- Hayden Markert
- Xavier Carter
- Kyle Yinger
Team mentors are:
- Brian Bergin
- Tyrone Stevenson