Preparing Young People To Be Effective Citizens

ALTON— The Illinois Civic Mission Coalition (ICMC) has recognized Alton High School as a 2016 Illinois Democracy School. Democracy Schools are recognized for providing students with authentic experiences in the rights, responsibilities and tensions inherent in living in a constitutional democracy. Through these experiences, participating schools strive to equip students with the knowledge, skills, and dispositions necessary for informed, effective engagement in our democracy.

Since 2006, 54 Illinois high schools have successfully completed a school-wide civic assessment and have been subsequently recognized as Democracy Schools.

Alton High School will receive a stipend from the Robert R. McCormick Foundation which convenes the ICMC, to invest in high quality civic learning initiatives, as well as a banner for public display.

"We are very proud of our Alton High students and teachers for this recognition. Civic responsibility is a focal area for high school students and to be named as an Illinois Democracy School is certainly an honor," said Mark Cappel, Alton Superintendent.

Democracy Schools foster a school climate that nurtures and models civic dispositions and builds strong relationships within the surrounding community. These schools provide students with various opportunities to participate in the democratic process such as engaging in current and controversial issue discussions, participating in democratic simulations and providing service learning opportunities. Though these practices, student see first-hand the critical role they play in shaping government and society.

About the Robert R. McCormick Foundation

The Robert R. McCormick Foundation’s mission is fostering communities of educated, informed, and engaged citizens. Through philanthropic grant-making and Cantigny Park, the Foundation works to make life better in Chicagoland. The McCormick Foundation, among the nation's largest foundations with more than $1.5 billion in assets, was established in 1955 upon the death of Col. Robert R. McCormick, the longtime editor and publisher of the Chicago Tribune. Find out more at www.mccormickfoundation.org, follow us on Twitter (@McCormick_Fdn) and like us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/mccormickfoundation)

About the Illinois Civic Mission Coalition

The Illinois Civic Mission Coalition (ICMC) is a broad non-partisan consortium which includes educators, administrators, students, universities, funders, elected officials, policymakers and representatives from the private and non-profit sectors. Formed in 2004 by the Constitutional Rights Foundation Chicago, the ICMC is part of the Campaign for the Civic Mission of Schools, a national initiative to restore a core purpose of education to prepare America’s youngest citizens to be informed and active participants in our democracy.

The Robert R. McCormick Foundation has convened the ICMC since 2010. Learn more at www.McCormickFoundation.org/DemocracySchools.

