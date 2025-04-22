ALTON - Alton High School’s Theatre and Music Departments will present the musical “Into the Woods” on April 24 and 25 at 7 p.m., and April 26 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. The performances will take place at the school’s auditorium at 2200 Humbert Road in Alton.

The production features the work of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine, known for their acclaimed contributions to musical theatre. The show is directed by a team including Anne Davis, Laura Plummer, Leah Galbraith, Rachel Brady, Derrick Davault, Julia Frazier, Michael Frazier and Kristi Doering.

“Into the Woods” draws loosely from the Grimms’ Fairy Tales, weaving together the stories of several classic characters who venture into the woods and become entangled in each other’s lives. The narrative explores themes of wish fulfillment, personal responsibility, love, forgiveness and the complexities of life’s choices.

The cast includes Marvin Short as the Baker, Nadja Kapetanovich as the Baker’s Wife, Madeline Cohill as Cinderella, Wesley LeBrun as her Prince, Piper Hand as the Witch, Halea French as Rapunzel, Max Barham as Rapunzel’s Prince and the Wolf, Pilar Gardner as Little Red Ridinghood, Natalia Cuadrado as her granny, Eli Ware as Jack, and Mackenzie Ingram as Jack’s mother. Cinderella’s family members are portrayed by Lily Waltz, Eden Warford, Kenlea Jamison, Sophia Doering and Isaiah Moore. Additional fairy tale characters are played by Mac Cleary, Ella Beauchamp and Josie Tyler.

Songs such as “I Wish,” “A Moment in the Woods,” “Your Fault,” “Stay with Me” and “No One is Alone” highlight the characters’ desires, mistakes, relationships and growth. According to the production notes, the musical aims to evoke laughter, tears and reflection as audiences relate the fictional characters’ journeys to real-life experiences.

Tickets are available exclusively through https://cur8.com/, with no cash sales at the door.

Reserved seating is priced at $12 for adults, $5 for students and children, and all Saturday matinee tickets are $5. For more information, contact Kristi Doering at 618-474-2268.

