ALTON - Those hoping to see the Alton High School Redbirds baseball team take on O'Fallon today are out of luck.

The varsity baseball game has been postponed until Thursday, May 18. The games will be played at 4:30 p.m. at AHS. The freshman baseball game, scheduled for 4 p.m. today, has been moved to Blazier Field at O'Fallon City Park.

The girls' softball match between O'Fallon and Alton will go on as scheduled at 4:30 p.m. this afternoon.

Inquiries about these schedule changes can be made to the Alton High School Athletic Office.