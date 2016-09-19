GODFREY - Alton High School students were evacuated and sent to Heartland Baptist Church's property next to the school early Monday afternoon after what was an alleged threat.

The Madison County Sheriff's Department and Godfrey Fire Protection District members were on hand surveying and inspecting after a notification went out.

A message was distributed to parents about the incident after the students were evacuated.

Alton Middle School was also evacuated and the school closed early today. During the evacuation, some of the students went to Calvary Baptist Church and others to Main Street Methodist Church before they were released. Students in the Olin Building and Annex went to Calvary Baptist and those in the main building went to Main Street Methodist Church.

All of the scheduled evening activities at Alton Middle School have also been cancelled.

"Good afternoon Alton High parents," an Alton High School official said. "This morning at approximately 11:45, we temporarily relocated students outside Alton High School as a precautionary measure after receiving an alleged threat. Students are safe.

"As a precautionary measure we will dismiss school early today as a result. Law enforcement will determine when we will be able to re-enter the building. Student drivers are being dismissed at 1:15 today. A staggered bus schedule will be utilized ranging from dismissal times of 1:30 to 3:15 for remaining students. Because students had to leave their backpacks and other personal belongings in the school, administrators will remain at the school until 5 p.m. so students can return to retrieve their belongings if desired after the building reopens. Alton High night school is cancelled for this evening."

The Alton Police Department issued a statement about evacuation of Alton Middle School and said: "We want to commend everyone involved in today's evacuation at the Alton Middle School. The staff of the school district and the Alton Police Department worked seamlessly together and all children are safe and accounted for. At this point no bombs have been located, but the search is still ongoing with the help of assisting agencies, including the Illinois Secretary of State and Lambert International Airport K9 Units." The Police Department also said: "We take any threat very seriously and will seek prosecution for any individual(s) involved in this incident."

