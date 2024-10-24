Alton High School Marching 100 Drumline Performance

ALTON - Alton High School’s Marching 100 drumline traveled around town to drum up excitement for Homecoming Week.

The drumline stopped at Board of Education members’ houses, Beverly Farms, Brown Bag Bistro and several other locations in the community on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. Chuck Willard, the director of the Marching 100, shared that the band hopes to raise money to purchase new band uniforms.

“We are going around town spreading the word about our band program, hoping to fundraise for our new uniforms,” Willard said. “I love it. I’ve been wanting to do this since I was very little, so I love this.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The drumline performed throughout the day on Oct. 24, but the entire Marching 100 will be on hand during the homecoming football game on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. They will also be marching in the 107th Alton Halloween Parade on Oct. 31, 2024, where they will be performing “Thriller” by Michael Jackson.

Willard said that practices have been going “great.” He can’t wait to share what the band has been working on with the community.

“We love it,” he added. “Just support us. Come see us at the homecoming football game tomorrow night.”

For more information about Alton’s Marching 100, including how to donate to their new uniform fund, visit ABOB.net. To watch a livestream of the Alton Halloween Parade on Oct. 31, 2024, click here.

More like this: