ALTON - Five Alton Redbird athletes signed a fall letter of intent package to colleges at Alton High School Wednesday morning.

Ashlyn Betz will play softball at Valparaiso University. Noah Clancy will swim at Missouri S & T University. Brayden Haug will play baseball at Lindenwood University. Wes Laaker will play baseball at Drury University and Riley Phillips will play baseball at Louisville University.

