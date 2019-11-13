Alton High School Hosts Fall College Signings for Five Athletes
ALTON - Five Alton Redbird athletes signed a fall letter of intent package to colleges at Alton High School Wednesday morning.
Ashlyn Betz will play softball at Valparaiso University. Noah Clancy will swim at Missouri S & T University. Brayden Haug will play baseball at Lindenwood University. Wes Laaker will play baseball at Drury University and Riley Phillips will play baseball at Louisville University.
