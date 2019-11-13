Alton High School Hosts Fall College Signings for Five Athletes Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Five Alton Redbird athletes signed a fall letter of intent package to colleges at Alton High School Wednesday morning. Article continues after sponsor message Ashlyn Betz will play softball at Valparaiso University. Noah Clancy will swim at Missouri S & T University. Brayden Haug will play baseball at Lindenwood University. Wes Laaker will play baseball at Drury University and Riley Phillips will play baseball at Louisville University. More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending