Alton High School, had 37 student scholars received 2015-2016 Ilinois State Scholars awards. They are: Nathan J. Backstrom, Anna N. Blackledge, John J. Bohn, Jessica E. Borman, Seth M. Boschert, Sydney V. Boschert, Brandon D. Burklund, Matthew P. Butler, Nicholas A. Cauley, Kathryn J. Cronin, Cullen G. Daniels, Deborah J. Dhue, Jett C. Durr, Posy L. Durr, John T. Elik, Zachary A. Franke, Jacob L. Graves, Jada D. Green, Lauren M. Harders, Christian T. Held, Emily L. Holmes, Jasmine-Kay J. Johnson, Caroline J. Lauschke, Natalie S. Lauschke, Ashten M. Marshall, Cody R. Masching, Hayley P. Masching, Heidi E. Masching, Claire E. McDowell, Emma L. Morrissey, Ben E. Moyer, William D. Paisley, Michelle M. Reese, Gavin N. Rodden, Anne F. Ruckman and Marcus A. Schomburg.

ALTON – A total of 37 Alton High School students recently were named 2015-2016 Illinois State Scholars by the Student Assistance Commission.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

A small percentage of high school seniors each year are recognized as Illinois State Scholars for their outstanding academic achievement using the measures of ACT score, class rank and grade point average. 

“We are so pleased to have 37 students named as Illinois State Scholars,” Kristie Baumgartner, Alton Schools assistant superintendent, said. “It is such a significant academic achievement and a true credit to our students as well as our parents and teachers."  

Alton High School, 37 student scholars received this distinguished honor.  They are:  Nathan J. Backstrom, Anna N. Blackledge, John J. Bohn, Jessica E. Borman, Seth M. Boschert, Sydney V. Boschert, Brandon D. Burklund, Matthew P. Butler, Nicholas A. Cauley, Kathryn J. Cronin, Cullen G. Daniels, Deborah J. Dhue, Jett C. Durr, Posy L. Durr, John T. Elik, Zachary A. Franke, Jacob L. Graves, Jada D. Green, Lauren M. Harders, Christian T. Held, Emily L. Holmes, Jasmine-Kay J. Johnson, Caroline J. Lauschke, Natalie S. Lauschke, Ashten M. Marshall, Cody R. Masching, Hayley P. Masching, Heidi E. Masching, Claire E. McDowell, Emma L. Morrissey, Ben E. Moyer, William D. Paisley, Michelle M. Reese, Gavin N. Rodden, Anne F. Ruckman and Marcus A. Schomburg.

More like this:

Oct 23, 2024 - Jersey Community Middle School Releases Newest Honor Roll Lists

May 29, 2024 - Alton High School 2nd Semester Honor Rolls Lists

Jun 4, 2024 - Granite City High School Announces 2024 Spring Semester Honor Roll

Jun 3, 2024 - East Alton-Wood River Community High School Honor Roll For 2nd Semester 2023-24

Jun 8, 2024 - Rising Stars: Carrollton High's Second Semester Honor Students Announced

 