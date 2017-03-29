EDWARDSVILLE – Alton High School brought a limited team to a triangular meet with Edwardsville and Collinsville Tuesday at Edwardsville, but the sprint crew continued to shine.

Jeanea Epps and Rashia Johnson both had strong outings, Epps winning the 200 in 26.3 and Johnson recording a time of 26.9. Epps also won the 100 in 12.5, followed by Johnson in a time of 12.7. Epps also triple jumped 36 feet, her season best.

Alton didn’t bring its other relays to the meet. There were no team scores kept on Tuesday.

Redbirds’ head coach Jada Moore said she was pleased with both Epps and Johnson.

“Epps is so competitive and works hard at anything I ask her to do,” Moore said. “Johnson is a freshman and is young, raw and really hungry. She constantly asks ‘what can I do better to improve?’”

Alton’s girls return to action Friday at the Belleville West Relays and Moore said they will field their normal full team for that meet.