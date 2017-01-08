FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS – Alton's girls' bowling team emerged victorious in Saturday's Panther Invitational at St. Clair Bowl in Fairview Heights, defeating Collinsville in the final of an eight-team bracket tournament at the end of the day.

Teams bowled three games in the morning session, then bowled three set of three Baker-format games (where individual bowlers each bowl a frame for their team) to determine the top eight teams on the day; those teams advanced into a seeded bracket format for the final games of the day.

The Redbirds rolled three games for 2,557 in the morning, then finished with 1,420 for the Baker games for a total of 3,977 for second place on the day and advanced to the rolloffs, which consisted of two Baker games on a pair of lanes. They defeated seventh-seed Cahokia 355-294 in the quarterfinal, then eliminated O'Fallon 375-283 in the semifinal to reach the final. The Redbirds took the title with a 337-309 win over the Kahoks.

Alton meets Collinsville at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday for the Redbirds' Senior Night match.

