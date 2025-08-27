ALTON – Alton High School FCCLA Students earn recognition at the Alton School District school board meeting for their accomplishment of making it to FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America) National Convention this past summer in Orlando, Florida with their STAR events projects.

Lillian Fazio, AHS Senior, Alton FCCLA President and IL FCCLA State Officer won gold at nationals. Lilly Burns, AHS Junior, Alton FCCLA Community Service Chair won silver at nationals. Carter Stahl, AHS Junior, Alton FCCLA Vice President won bronze at nationals.

They were presented certificates of achievement by the Alton School District Board and Superintendent Elaine Kane.

FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America) is a nonprofit national career and technical student organization for young men and women involved in Family and Consumer Sciences education, aiming to develop leadership and life skills. Founded in 1945 as the Future Homemakers of America, FCCLA provides members with opportunities in various areas through National Programs and Competitive Events, fostering skills in character development, critical thinking, interpersonal communication, practical knowledge, and career preparation. Alton High School has a chapter called Alton FCCLA.

