ALTON - Alton High School has installed a portable chiller to air condition the building while repairs are being made to the building's air conditioning system.

Alton High School released students early both on Monday and Tuesday because of the air conditioning problem but has been working around the clock to try to fix the dilemma, Assistant Superintendent Kristie Baumgartner said early Wednesday morning.

Alton High officials have discovered the problem to be in the present air conditioning chiller and will work until it is fully repaired.

Article continues after sponsor message

"We expect to be in session all day today," Baumgartner said.

More like this: