They're creepy and they're kooky

Mysterious and spooky

They're all together ooky

The Addams family

ALTON - The Addams Family - the Alton High School Spring Musical - runs at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 28, Friday, April 29, and Saturday, April 30, at the Alton High School Theatre. The show is directed by long-time director Anne Davis.

Davis made these statements about the production: "Oh, The Addams Family! They are so upside-down that to be sad is to be happy, to feel pain is to feel joy, and death and suffering are the stuff of their dreams. The family is really turned upside down when their daughter, Wednesday, falls in love with Lucas Beineke, a smart mid-Western boy from a normal, respectable Ohio family. Wednesday has invited the Beineke family to dinner to meet the Addams family In one fateful, hilarious night, secrets are disclosed, relationships are tested, and the Addams family must face up to the one horrible thing they’ve managed to avoid for generations: Change!

"Even though the Addams family members are eccentric and the Beinekes’ are normal, you will see many similarities to your own family in this comedy. Gomez (Lorian Warford) has a very tender heart for his only daughter Wednesday (Ellie Levi). In “Happy and Sad” you will experience the bittersweet moment he realizes his oldest daughter is ready to leave home and have another man in her life. Wednesday’s mother, Morticia, (E’Niya Fields) comes to realize she has somehow become her own mother – which is a dreadful realization for her. And she is sure to remind us that “Death is Just Around the Corner” for us all."

Davis continued: "Lucas Beineke (Matt Taylor) falls instantly in love with Wednesday but he must prove himself crazy enough to be worthy of her. Mal Beineke (Jovon Ammons) thinks he has his whole life under control until Lucas falls in love with Wednesday and his wife, Alice (Corrine Jones) loses control after waiting her whole life to become who she really is.

"While the rest of the Addams family – Pugsley (Madison Ingram), Grandma (Olivia Buck), and Lurch (Marvin Short) do their best to sabotage the love between Wednesday and Lucas, only Uncle Fester (Jaron Ammons) and The Addams Family Ancestors believe in their love. For Fester, it’s all about love and he must see Wednesday and Lucas seal the deal."

The Ancestors provide a look back at who might have been part of the family tree if we look all the way back to the cavemen. The Addams Family Ancestors are played by: Danielle Kelly (Titanic Survivor), Jane Shires (Flapper), Ashley Durham (Artist), Madeline Cohill (Civil War Belle), Makaylee Johnson (Saloon Girl), Mackenzie Ingram (GoGo Dancer), Makenzie Jones (Courtesan), Marissa Jones (Ballerina), Morgan Jones (Bride), Sophie Doering (Pollyanna), Gavin Linke (Chef), Isaiah Moore (Gambler), Jayden Snow (Captain), Kaden Gilligan (Caveman / Grim Reaper), Kyle Neace (Conquistador), Landon Owen (Sailor).

Tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets are available online at ShowTix4U.com or by phone at (618) 474-2268.

