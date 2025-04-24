ALTON – Alton High School’s Yearbook, The Tatler, has been recognized for excellence and featured in the Jostens Look Book 2024, celebrating the best-of-the-best in yearbook design and inclusivity. TheJostens Look Book is a collection of outstanding yearbooks and their creative themes, cool covers, beautiful designs, relevant coverage of school events, meaningful storytelling, and stunning photography. Along with design excellence, the annually published Look Book honors the work of the students who created the yearbook over the course of 6-12 months. Through it, they chronicle the experiences, stories, and achievements most relevant to students and that academic year.

The Tatler was created by Makenna Strowmatt, Sophie Hull, Wren Crawford, Carly Peuterbaugh, Jaylee Evan, Ty Hughes, Ciera McNaughton, Morgan Plummer, Isaiah Ouechani, and Bel Springman under the direction of Bridget Heck, Alton High School yearbook adviser.

The Alton High School Yearbook, The Tatler was one of only 480 yearbooks selected from nearly thousands of yearbooks submitted. The 2024 panel of judges, comprised of nationally recognized scholastic journalism professionals and award-winning yearbook advisers, selected the best examples of yearbook spreads and covers to make up the 320-page Look Book 2024.

“The Jostens Look Book showcases the hard work and dedication of students who tell the story of the school year through photos and words. It is their collaboration and communication, as well as creative thinking in challenging situations, that results in the fine designs shown in this book,” said Kristen Scott, Yearbook Marketing Manager at Jostens. “We are very proud to celebrate the ability of this country’s future leaders and communicators by showcasing their sophisticated designs and photography.”

Bridget Heck and her yearbook staff received a copy of the Jostens Look Book 2024 with a plaque and banner from Jostens to recognize their outstanding achievement.

About The Tatler

Celebrating 120 Years of the Alton High School Yearbook: The Tatler

First published in 1905, The Tatler—Alton High School’s yearbook—marks its 120th anniversary this year, celebrating over a century of preserving student memories, traditions, and milestones. As one of the oldest high school yearbooks in the region, The Tatler stands as a living archive of Alton's academic, artistic, and athletic history.

Among its most notable alumni is Robert Wadlow, the tallest man ever recorded, whose legacy is proudly featured in past editions. Over the decades, The Tatler has consistently upheld a tradition of excellence in both design and storytelling, earning numerous accolades for its work. In the past twenty years alone, it has been awarded First Place and Best Service to the Community by the American Scholastic Press Association, recognized with the prestigious Golden Dozen Award for multiple consecutive years, and featured in the nationally renowned Jostens Look Book for outstanding yearbook creativity and innovation.

As it enters its 120th year, The Tatler continues to reflect the voices and experiences of Alton High students while honoring the school’s rich history and ever-evolving legacy.

