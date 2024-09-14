Our Daily Show Interview! Spread The Word: AHS Class of 74 Reunion on 10/12!

ALTON - The Alton High School Class of 1974 will be sponsoring an exciting weekend for their 50th reunion.

From 5–10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, members of the AHS Class of 1974 are invited to come out to Bluff City Grill in Alton for a night with their classmates. The weekend fun includes a mixer on Friday night and a “Sunday on the River” afternoon.

“I think people are excited. We had a really big class,” said Linda, one of the reunion’s organizers. “There are a lot of people out there.”

Linda and Mark, who run the official AHS Class of 1974 website, said they have just under 1,000 members in their graduating class. They are hoping to contact as many people as they can to bring everyone together for one of the last reunions they will host.

Tickets to the reunion on Oct. 12 cost $50 and include a buffet dinner, a free drink and entertainment by Eclectic Celebrations. You must register by Oct. 1 to attend.

The DJ will be playing music from the 60s and 70s, which Mark called “one of the best eras for music ever.” Attendees are invited to submit song requests.

“We want to have all the music that you loved back then,” Linda added. “You can request songs that you really want to hear that night that could bring back some memories. The 70s were big for music.”

Before the reunion, on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, the Alton VFW will host a Class of 1974 mixer. Doors open at 5 p.m. and music by Number 4 Combo begins at 7 p.m. This free event is open to the public, and Mark and Linda hope to see many people from their class and beyond in attendance.

The weekend will wrap up with a "Sunday on the River" event on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, at the Loading Dock. From 2–6 p.m., people can enjoy a “pretty casual and unstructured” afternoon, Mark explained.

The goal of the events is to bring people together and reunite members of the Class of 1974. Mark noted that they haven’t had a reunion since their 40th reunion in 2014, and he’s looking forward to seeing old friends. He also pointed out that most reunions fizzle out after the 50th one, and this might be the last chance that the Class of 1974 has to come together.

“Realistically, this is probably going to be our last reunion for our class,” he said. “It's a fun social event. You walk around and you think you know somebody. Fortunately, we’re going to have name tags with our high school pictures on it so that we can recognize folks. It’s just reconnecting or even connecting with people that you may remember seeing but you didn’t even really know.”

For more information about the AHS Class of 1974 50th reunion in October, visit their official website at AHS74.com. Email ahs7450threunion@yahoo.com with any questions.

