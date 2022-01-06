ALTON - Alton High School Athletic Director Chris Kusnerick on Thursday afternoon released a new Athletic and Activity Spectator Policy for the school going forward as of January 6, 2022. The policy will be used until another change is made, Kusnerick said.

These are the Alton High School Spectator Policy Changes:

Two tickets will be given to all rostered participants (both Home and Away) for each contest to be distributed to family members or guardians. Please maintain social

distancing at all times.

Boys/Girls Bowling will be limited to two family members or guardians and must maintain social distancing at all times. No tickets will be distributed at this time.

No admission charged (FREE admittance for ticket-holding spectators)

These adjustments are being made as a safety precaution to protect the student-athletes, spectators, and staff.

Live Streaming of home games will be available and will be publicized for both Home and Away events. Riverbender.com will videotape some Alton High School sports events live.

Article continues after sponsor message

Spectator Guidelines

Doors will open 30 minutes before the first scheduled contest

"Masks must be worn properly at all times," Kusnerick said. "Mouth and nose must be covered.

"No outside food will be allowed .... Limited concessions will be available.

"No babies in arms or small children. Only the maximum number allowed per participant according to the guidelines above.

"No readmittance. If a spectator leaves they will not be allowed back in.

"At home bowling matches, parents should refrain from direct interaction with the players and remain back from the playing area."

More like this: