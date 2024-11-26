ALTON — This year, 39 students from Alton High School have been recognized as Illinois State Scholars, a program that honors the top academically performing high school seniors across the state. Nearly every high school in Illinois participates in this initiative, which acknowledges student excellence.

Alton High School released a statement expressing pride in the achievements of the honored students.

"Alton High School takes great pride in the students who have received this prestigious recognition. Their hard work and dedication have led to this significant achievement, and we extend our heartfelt congratulations to them and their families," the statement read.

The Illinois State Scholars program highlights the academic accomplishments of students who have demonstrated exceptional performance in their studies. The list of this year's scholars from Alton High School includes:

Madelyn Bearley

Chad Betlach

Elizabeth Blackmon

Ava Boley

Eric Braundmeier

Keyser Butler

Kristina Castelli

Lyla Croxford

Jackson Deall

Logan Dix

Lillian Freer

Gabriel Futhey

Roland Gonzalez

Riana Grable

Seana Grey

Norah Hardin

Joseph Hicks

Wyatt Hill

Miranda Hudanick

Aaron Humm

Trenton Hyman

Mackenzie Ingram

Nadja Kapetanovich

Lyndsey Miller

Madelyn Morris

Maria Neganov

Anthony Ni

Courtney Owen

Audrey Perkins

Carly Peuterbaugh

Jamie Postlewait

Nora Sancamper

Adelia Sandifer

Ayden Schlieper

Lillian Schuler

Alyssa Sickmeier

Jayden Snow

Alexander Tuetken

Audrey Windmiller

This recognition not only celebrates individual student achievements but also highlights the commitment of Alton High School to fostering academic excellence.

