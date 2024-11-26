Alton High School Celebrates 39 Illinois State Scholars This Year
ALTON — This year, 39 students from Alton High School have been recognized as Illinois State Scholars, a program that honors the top academically performing high school seniors across the state. Nearly every high school in Illinois participates in this initiative, which acknowledges student excellence.
Alton High School released a statement expressing pride in the achievements of the honored students.
"Alton High School takes great pride in the students who have received this prestigious recognition. Their hard work and dedication have led to this significant achievement, and we extend our heartfelt congratulations to them and their families," the statement read.
The Illinois State Scholars program highlights the academic accomplishments of students who have demonstrated exceptional performance in their studies. The list of this year's scholars from Alton High School includes:
- Madelyn Bearley
- Chad Betlach
- Elizabeth Blackmon
- Ava Boley
- Eric Braundmeier
- Keyser Butler
- Kristina Castelli
- Lyla Croxford
- Jackson Deall
- Logan Dix
- Lillian Freer
- Gabriel Futhey
- Roland Gonzalez
- Riana Grable
- Seana Grey
- Norah Hardin
- Joseph Hicks
- Wyatt Hill
- Miranda Hudanick
- Aaron Humm
- Trenton Hyman
- Mackenzie Ingram
- Nadja Kapetanovich
- Lyndsey Miller
- Madelyn Morris
- Maria Neganov
- Anthony Ni
- Courtney Owen
- Audrey Perkins
- Carly Peuterbaugh
- Jamie Postlewait
- Nora Sancamper
- Adelia Sandifer
- Ayden Schlieper
- Lillian Schuler
- Alyssa Sickmeier
- Jayden Snow
- Alexander Tuetken
- Audrey Windmiller
This recognition not only celebrates individual student achievements but also highlights the commitment of Alton High School to fostering academic excellence.
