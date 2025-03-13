ALTON - Alton High School has announced the hiring of Carsen Freeman as the head boys' volleyball coach, effective for the spring season of 2025. Freeman, a 2019 graduate of Alton High School, has a longstanding connection to the sport and the institution, having been a student-athlete for the Redbirds during his high school career.

Freeman succeeds Jenna Wiedman, whose contract was not renewed after six seasons at the helm of the boys' volleyball program, which recorded a 43-101-2 record during her tenure. Freeman is also a graduate of Lewis & Clark Community College, where he earned two associate degrees.

Athletic Director Chris Kusnerick expressed enthusiasm about Freeman's return to Alton High School, and said, “It is always great having a former Redbird come back to Alton High to coach in our athletic programs. Carsen has a great approach to coaching and will relate very well to our student-athletes.”

Kusnerick noted that a strong core of returning players could contribute to a successful season ahead.

He added, “Carsen will bring some fresh ideas to our boys’ volleyball program that are needed especially in the area of conditioning, weight training, and agility training.”

Freeman's appointment marks a new chapter for the Redbird boy's volleyball program as it prepares for the upcoming season.

