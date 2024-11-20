ALTON - Alton High School has announced the hiring of Brian Byrd as the Head Boys Track Coach, effective for the spring season of 2025. Byrd, a graduate of East St. Louis Sr. High School, brings a wealth of experience to the role, having served as an Assistant Coach in the school's Redbird football program this past fall.

Byrd has a notable athletic background. He played football and participated in track at Eastern Illinois University. Over the past 18 years, he has coached various sports, including football, track and field, girls basketball, and boys basketball, at multiple schools in the St. Louis area. He will be taking over the position from Jeff White, who resigned after nine years as Head Coach of the Redbird Boys Track program.

Chris Kusnerick, the Athletic Director at Alton High School, expressed confidence in Byrd’s capabilities.

"Coach Byrd comes into the position with an extensive background in high school coaching during his long career in education with quite a bit of track and field experience," Kusnerick said. He noted Byrd's ability to build relationships with players, stating, "Brian developed great relationships with our football players this past fall as the offensive coordinator, and we believe that will translate very well with our boys track program."

Kusnerick also highlighted the advantages of having a current staff member in the coaching position. "Always great having a current staff member coaching our student-athletes who understands the true mission of education-based athletics," he said.

Byrd and his family reside in Granite City, and he is currently employed at Alton High School. Kusnerick concluded, "We are very excited to have Coach Byrd work with our student-athletes in the off-season and look forward to seeing Redbird Boys Track next spring under his direction at AHS."

