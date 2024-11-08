ALTON - Alton High School has announced the hiring of Alyssa Maher as the new head softball coach, set to lead the team in the spring of 2025. Maher, a graduate of Alton High School, brings a wealth of experience to the position, having served as an assistant coach in the Redbird softball program for the past several years.

Maher has a strong background in the sport, having played college softball at Lewis & Clark Community College. She later spent a decade as an assistant coach for the Lewis & Clark CC softball program. In recent years, she has also coached with the Collinsville Extreme and the St. Louis Chaos. Maher succeeds Dan Carter, who stepped down after 25 years at the helm of the Redbird softball program.

Living in the Alton community, Maher is currently employed at the ACUSD #11 Administrative Center. Chris Kusnerick, the Athletic Director at Alton High School, expressed confidence in Maher's abilities.

“We had some excellent candidates and Coach Maher comes into the position with an extensive background in high school and club softball coaching in the area,” Kusnerick said.

Article continues after sponsor message

Kusnerick highlighted Maher's enthusiasm for the game, stating, “Alyssa truly has a great love and passion for the game of softball and is ready to bring in fresh ideas and concepts that are needed in this day and age of high school athletics.”

He noted that Maher aims to foster relationships with younger players in the community to help restore the competitiveness of the Redbird softball program in the Riverbend area.

The athletic director also expressed excitement for the upcoming season.

“We are very excited to have Coach Maher work with our student-athletes in the off-season and look forward to seeing Redbird Softball next spring under her direction on our new turf infield at AHS,” Kusnerick added.

More like this: