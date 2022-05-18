ALTON - Alton High School announced today the hiring of Dylan Dudley as the head boys basketball coach at Alton High School. Coach Dudley is a graduate of Sullivan High School in Sullivan, IL., and Illinois College in Jacksonville, IL. He also has a master’s degree from Henderson State University.

Coach Dudley played basketball collegiately at Illinois College before moving on to the coaching ranks at the college level. Previously he has served as a men’s basketball assistant at Westminster College, Drury University, University of Tennessee–Martin, University of Central Missouri, Henderson State University, and Midwestern State University.

At Drury University and Central Missouri University, Coach Dudley was part of a staff and program that won the NCAA Division II Men’s National Basketball Championships.

Dudley was the head boys basketball coach at Nolan Catholic High School in Fort Worth, Texas, where he led his squad to a 23-win mark this past season. Coach Dudley is replacing Eric McCrary who recently stepped down as head coach of the program after one year.

Coach Dudley will teach this fall at Alton High School and will also be the head boys' golf coach at AHS.

Alton High School Athletic Director Chris Kusnerick said: “We had some excellent candidates and Coach Dudley clearly stood out from the rest of the candidates with his extensive background in high school and collegiate coaching. He brings to the table a wealth of experience.

“We feel Coach Dudley can provide the stability and direction the Redbird boys basketball program needs moving forward. He is an “Illinois Guy” and appreciates the storied tradition of Illinois High School Basketball as well as the great tradition at Alton High School. He is a product of the great basketball history in the state of Illinois.”

Kusnerick closed by saying: “We are very excited to have Coach Dudley work with our student-athletes this summer and look forward to seeing Redbird basketball this winter under his direction” “Coach Dudley also was the Head Men’s Golf Coach from 2006-2008 at Westminster College.”

