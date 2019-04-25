ALTON - Alton High School announced Thursday afternoon the appointment of Dana Morgan as the new head boys basketball coach.

Alton High School Athletic Director Jeff Alderman said Coach Morgan has extensive experience as an assistant coach at the collegiate level.

"His coaching experience includes Rend Lake Junior College, University of Illinois - Springfield and Lindenwood University," Alderman said. "He also has coached at the high school level at East St. Louis. Coach Morgan holds a degree from Tennessee State University. Coach Morgan has also had extensive experience with AAU Basketball having worked with several Alton High School athletes."

Alderman said Coach Morgan was the clear-cut choice for the boys head basketball coach position.

"His experience and his familiarity with our athletes and school and schedule were all major factors in being chosen as our next head boys coach," Coach Alderman said. "We are all excited for Coach Morgan to get to work and continue our proud basketball tradition."

