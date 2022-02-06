ALTON - Alton High School Athletic Director Chris Kusnerick announced on Sunday, starting on Monday, February 7, 2022, Alton Community Unit School District 11 will return to normal attendance policies for all home sports contests.

"No attendance restrictions will be in place," he said. "Masks are obviously still required and admission will be charged for all fans/spectators.

"ACUSD #11 would like to thank all of our fans and parents for their patience and flexibility over the past month or so as we dealt with the COVID protocols."