ALTON - Alton High School senior Trenton Hyman was named a National Merit Finalist for the 2024 academic year. The school recognized him for his exceptional academic achievement, leadership, and extracurricular involvement, placing him among the top-performing students nationwide.

The National Merit Scholarship Program annually identifies and honors students who demonstrate outstanding potential for academic success. To become a Finalist, students must first achieve an exceptional score on the PSAT/NMSQT during their junior year, meet rigorous academic and eligibility requirements, and advance through a competitive selection process from Semifinalist to Finalist.

All Finalists are eligible for one of 2,500 National Merit $2,500 Scholarships, which are awarded based on skills, accomplishments, and potential for success in rigorous college studies.

Stacie Franke, principal of Alton High School, said after Trenton's announcement: “We are incredibly proud of Trenton Hyman for achieving this remarkable honor. Becoming a National Merit Finalist reflects not only academic excellence, but also a commitment to personal growth, leadership, and community involvement. This is an honor that very few students receive and we look forward to all that Trenton will accomplish in the future.”

