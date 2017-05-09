ALTON - Alton High School has named Jon Marston as its new head girls basketball coach.

Coach Marston's previous head coaching job was at Murphysboro High School in Murphysboro, Ill. During his second to last season at Murphysboro, in 2014-15, his team went 26-5 and placed second in its conference. This season warranted the most wins in the school's history.

Prior to his time at Murphysboro, he was the head coach at Ponderosa High School and Conifer High School in Parker and Conifer, Colorado. He also coached in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, LeRoy, Mahomet and Rantoul, Illinois, as well as in Molalla, Aurora and Salem, Oregon.

"We are very excited to have Coach Marston join the Redbird Family. He has shown an ability to build total programs and achieve success in a relatively short amount of time," Alton Athletic Director Jeff Alderman said.

Coach Marston will also work at Alton High School in the capacity of a teacher aide.

Alton High will host an introductory press conference for Coach Marston at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 16, in the Athletic Conference Room (C185).

