ALTON - Alton High School Jazz Band, SIUE Concert Jazz Band, Faith Fellowship Church, and Missouri-Illinois Music and Arts Consortium (MIMAC) present an evening of Jazz at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19, at Faith Fellowship Church at 4719 Seminary Road in Alton.

Alton High School Jazz Band director Chris Jarden and SIUE Concert Jazz Band director Garrett Schmidt had been planning a joint concert and approached Faith Fellowship Music Team Leader Thomas Pullen.

Pullen, an alum of both the Alton Music Program and SIUE Jazz Program, so it was a natural fit. Faith Fellowship has an auditorium that rivals the best performance venues in the Riverbend Area.

The concert gives high school jazz students see what the next steps might look like if they continue to pursue music in college. The performance is free of charge but donations can be made to benefit MIMAC, a newly-formed 501c3 Non-Profit whose mission is dedicated to providing a platform for emerging and established musicians, hosting education and performance modules for music events across the St. Louis Area (in a 25-mile radius from downtown St. Louis).

Article continues after sponsor message

MIMAC was the vision of Daniel Smithiger, SIUE Percussion Director. Thomas Pullen is also board member of MIMAC and owner of Mojo’s Music in Edwardsville.

For more information: Thomas Pullen – 618-792-2666 tom@mojosmusic.com

Chris Jarden – Alton High School Jazz Band Director cjarden@altonschools.org

Garrett Schmidt – SIUE Concert Jazz Band Director gschmid@siue.edu

Daniel Smithiger – MIMAC President dsmithi@siue.edu

More like this: