ALTON - The Alton High School soccer program hosted its annual Alumni Games Saturday night at Public School Stadium. The women's game kicked off at 6:30 p.m. followed by the men's game at 8 p.m.

The games included graduates as recent as 2021 all the way back to 1986.

Both games were split up by even-year and odd-year graduates. Evens were in red, odds in gray.

It was the even-year team that won the women's game by a score of 6-4. Makayla Cox scored twice while Brianna Hatfield had a hat trick. Abby Stutz also scored for the winning team. Assists came from Taylor Imming, Cox, and Hatfield.

Odd-year grad goals came from Amy Pattan, Jordan Sasek, Morgan Rauscher, and Calista Cox. Assists were from Sasek who had three and Rauscher.

The men's game played out to a thrilling 4-4 tie.

Shane Callahan had a hat trick for the even-yeared team with Garrick Redditt scoring the other. Assists came from Kyle Hamilton and Jake Lombardi who had two.

The odd-year goals were scored by Grant Jones, Tyler Hamilton, Joel Kercher, and Tyler Stevenson. Assists came from Noah Henry, Bradley Piros, Chase Silk, and Jones.

The games included both current AHS soccer coaches. Tyler Hamilton, a 2013 graduate, got to play against his brother Kyle, while Gwen Sabo, class of 2011, played with and against former teammates and some players that she got to coach.

Both coaches had a huge part in putting on these games and did a great job.

It was a fun night as teammates and players recollected and got to have some soccer fun on a Saturday night.

