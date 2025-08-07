CHICAGO - The Chicago White Sox recalled left-handed reliever Bryan Hudson from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025, two days after acquiring him off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers. Hudson, a 28-year-old Alton High School graduate, joins the White Sox bullpen as the team continues to adjust its roster amid the 2025 season.

To make room for Hudson on the major league roster, the White Sox optioned right-handed reliever Owen White back to Charlotte. Additionally, rookie first baseman Tim Elko was removed from the 10-day injured list following a knee rehab stint at Charlotte and subsequently optioned to the minor league team.

Before the move, he held a 0-1 record with a 4.35 ERA, 13 strikeouts, and 12 walks in 10 1/3 innings during his time with Milwaukee this season.

A Godfrey native, Hudson stands 6 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds. He bats and throws left-handed. Hudson made himself known to the White Sox last season with a 6-1 record and 1.73 ERA in 43 outings.

The White Sox’s decision to add Hudson reflects their ongoing efforts to bolster their bullpen depth as the season progresses.

