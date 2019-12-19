LOS ANGELES - Tanner Miles, a 25-year-old Alton native, had one of the thrills of his life recently when he was on the “Price Is Right Show” with host Drew Carey.

Tanner is the son of Jeff Miles and Beth Bowles. Tanner is a lance corporal in the Marines at Camp Pendleton, located 38 miles from downtown San Diego encompassing more than 125,000 acres of Southern California terrain. Tanner graduated from Alton High School in 2012.

“I got to play to win a 2020 Kia Soul,” Miles said. “Without a doubt, it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I grew up in a small town where on snow days at my grandparent’s house we would watch it and dream of one day winning big and believe it or not I got to experience that.”

Miles won a 2020 Kia Soul during his appearance and was a click away from winning a second car.

Miles described host Drew Carey as very friendly. During commercial breaks, he told jokes, Miles said.

“Drew is extremely funny,” Miles said.

Once Miles finishes with the Marines, he said he would like to return to the St. Louis area or live in San Diego to work, but he has not decided just yet. Miles played varsity baseball and golf for Alton High School.

“This was two days before my birthday, so it was an early birthday present,” he said.

