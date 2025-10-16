ALTON - Antonia Phillips, a two-time Illinois High School Association (IHSA) All-State wrestler and 2022 state champion, has been named the recipient of the 2025 Medal of Courage by the Illinois Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame. Phillips, who is deaf, has been recognized for her trailblazing achievements as a female athlete in Southern Illinois.

She currently competes at Aurora University after a storied career at Alton High School.

Phillips’ high school coach at Alton High School, Eric Roberson, praised her dedication and resilience.

“I am so proud of Antonia, and she is so deserving of the Medal of Courage award from the National Wrestling Hall of Fame,” Roberson said. “She was always so focused and showed a great maturity when she competed at Alton High. I think she did show tremendous courage to play many sports growing up, and she never made any excuses. She just always outworked her competition, and she really earned everything she has received. I was lucky, and very grateful, to have her as a Redbird wrestler.”

Phillips’ recognition highlights her ability to overcome challenges and excel in a demanding sport, serving as an inspiration for athletes facing similar obstacles.

