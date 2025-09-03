SCHAUMBURG - Alton High School’s girls tennis team secured fourth place at the Saxon Invite held Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Schaumburg High School, with strong performances in doubles play contributing the majority of their points.

The Redbirds’ doubles teams medaled in all three positions, highlighted by McKenna Dondaville and Genna Roark capturing the championship at third doubles after defeating Evanston in the finals. Seniors Anna Larson and Haelee Moyer finished as runners-up in a closely contested championship match at second doubles, falling to Evanston in a third-set tiebreaker. Meanwhile, Grace Massey and Arlie Hartmann claimed third place at first doubles by defeating Crystal Lake South.

“Our doubles teams really shined today,” said Redbird coach Jesse Macias. “McKenna and Genna play great every day in practice and matches and they were dominant. Our seniors stood out again also. They play the top two spots where it is hard to get points. Arlie, Grace, Anna, and Haelee played aggressive doubles all day and got huge team points. I’m also proud of our singles players Lydia and Vail. They jumped in at one and two singles and got a win each.”

The final team standings saw Evanston take first place with 29 points, followed by Rockton Hononegah with 26, Schaumburg with 22, Alton with 20, Crystal Lake South with 17, Conant with 12, Rock Island Alleman with 11, and Fenton with 2.

Macias emphasized the team effort that led to the strong showing at the invitational.

