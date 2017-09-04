ALTON - Alton High senior Caroline Goeken and sophomore Julia Allen have both been selected to perform in the London's New Year's Day Parade.

Lennie Goeken, Caroline's mother, said that a limited number of dancers are selected to perform in the parade.

"They had to go through auditions," she said. "Only a certain percentage of the girls make it. So they made it. They have these auditions all over the country. They said there's hundreds and only the top 10 percent make it."

The girls have been dancing since they were both about three years and their hard work is proving to pay off with this impressive accomplishment.

"They will fly out the day after Christmas," Goeken said. "They get to do a little bit of touring and then they start learning a routine that they'll perform in the parade. It takes about four or five days."

Goeken said that the girls couldn't be more excited to get the opportunity to travel to London for the parade.

"They're so excited," Goeken said. "My daughter has always wanted to do this. She's really excited she's made it this year."

Goeken said that girls owe a lot of thanks to their coach Sarah Miller.

"She was very supportive," Goeken said. "Just a huge influence on the girls and trying out. If it wasn't for her they never would have tried out."

