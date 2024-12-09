ALTON - The Alton High School Boys and Girls Bowling teams competed at the Abe Lincoln Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, at King Pin Lanes in Springfield. Both teams faced tough competition, finishing fourth in their respective categories.

The girls’ team encountered strong performances from established programs, finishing behind O'Fallon, Collinsville, and Taylorville.

Coach Jaime Dwiggins noted the team's growth and development, stating, "While we didn't place, the team continues to be encouraged with our growth, development, and start to the season."

Individual highlights included Jillian Dwiggins, who finished seventh in singles with a total score of 1,192, achieving three games of 200 or better, including a high of 246. Other notable performances came from Chloe McIntyre, who placed 18th, Isabel Espinoza with a high game of 217 finishing 25th, and Kamryn Buchanan, who finished 27th with a high game of 205.

The boys’ team also secured fourth place, trailing behind Salem, O'Fallon, and Morton. Coach Dwiggins highlighted the team's perseverance, saying, "They continue to grind on the lanes and keep their attitudes positive." The team’s depth was bolstered by three seniors: Eric Braundmeier, Gabe Futhey, and Sam Ottwell.

Both teams are scheduled to face O'Fallon and Collinsville in the upcoming week, presenting another opportunity for competition against strong opponents.

Also this week, the Redbirds faced the Lancers at Bel-Air Bowl. While the Redbirds were not victorious, they remained consistent and resilient, scoring team totals of 874, 912, 907 totaling 2693. Berlynn Clayton led the way with 189, 234, and 188 for a series of 611. Kamryn Buchanan was next with 143, 204, and 206, for a series of 553. While the loss wasn't fun, there were some highlights as well as breakthroughs. The Redbirds rallied to win the last game total and 4 out of 5 individual points, winning a total of 12 points for the night. The Lancers won 28 points for the night.

In a previous match against the Edwardsville Tigers, the girls' team swept the competition, scoring a total of 2,548. Berlynn Clayton led the team with a series of 472, while Jillian Dwiggins and Chloe McIntyre contributed significant scores of 235 and 224, respectively. The junior varsity team also performed well, aiming for a similar sweep.

Earlier in the season, at the Triad Girls Invitational Tournament held at Hi Top Bowl, the girls finished seventh overall in a field of over 60 bowlers, with three athletes placing in the top 30, showcasing a promising start to the season.

