ALTON — An alumni soccer game featuring former Alton High School players is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, at Public School Stadium, with the women’s match set for 6 p.m. and the men’s game following at 7:15 p.m., organizers said.

Gwen Sabo, an organizer of the event and a 2011 graduate, said the reunion aims to bring together alumni from various years to reconnect and celebrate their shared experiences. Sabo is a previous Alton High soccer star and former head girls coach. The event is still accepting participants, and interested players can sign up by sending an email with their graduation year to Sabo.

“This is a great opportunity to see people. The soccer world is so small; even people I didn’t play with feel like I know them, and they know me,” Sabo said. She noted the inclusion of sibling and father-son duos among the participants.

Organizing the event has involved coordination with the school’s athletic director, superintendent, and other staff to secure approvals and manage logistics. “The most time-consuming part is individually reaching out to 100 different people and keeping tabs on who messages,” Sabo said.

Sabo, who coached the Alton girls' soccer team from 2019 to 2023, reflected on the importance of the connections made through soccer.

“Great memories come from the connections made with kids and families,” she said. She also mentioned recent observations of former players competing at the collegiate level, highlighting the ongoing impact of the program.

The women’s roster for the game includes players from various graduating classes, ranging from 2002 to 2024, such as Jada Bruce (2024), Alayna Rabozzi (2023), and Ginny (Hatten) Yost (2002). The men’s roster also spans multiple decades, with players like Owen Sutton (2025), Jeff Sutton (1994), and Craig Lombardi (1986) signed up.

This marks the first reunion since 2022. Organizers chose Public School Stadium again after considering feedback from alumni who expressed nostalgia for the venue.

Those interested in participating can contact Gwen Sabo by phone at (618) 310-5704 or by email at gwensabo2@gmail.com. Organizers welcome all former players to join, emphasizing that “the more the merrier.”

The women's roster for the game so far consists of:

Jada Bruce, 2024; Alayna Rabozzi, 2023; Ainsley (Redman) Christner, 2021; Maddie Caito, 2020; Kaija Ufert, 2020; Morgan Rauscher, 2019; Megan Zini, 2019; Addison Cartright, 2014; Carlee (Shane) Turner, 2014; Jessica Taul, 2013; Mary Anderson, 2011; Sadie Lupercio, 2011; Lauren McLaughlin, 2011; Gwen Sabo, 2011; Katie Sanders, 2011; A'Kya Adams, 201; Erin (Reilly) Gifford, 201; Brooke (Cooley) Webb, 201; Shayna Lacey, 2007; Christi (Lindsay) Goulash, 2024; Ginny (Hatten) Yost, 2002.

The men's roster to date will consist of:

Owen Sutton, 2025; Nick Rayfield, 2021; Brayden Decker, 2020; Skylar Funk, 2017; C.J. Nasello, 2017; Jonathan Klunk, 2015; Paul Daniels, 2014; Ben Copley, 2011; Grant Jones, 2011; Dan Ruppert, 2011; Corey Schelle, 2009; Garrick Redditt, 2004; Adam Stutz, 2004; Jason Porter, 2001; Otis Reddit, 2000; Jeff Sutton, 1994; Craig Lombardi, 1986; Joel Cowan and Chris Milford.

