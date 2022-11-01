More pics at: https://www.randymanning.com/Alton-Halloween-Parade

Alton Halloween Parade 2022

ALTON - Alton Halloween Parade winners were announced late Monday night.

The winners are as follows:

Junior Youth Division:

1st East Alton Skating Academy 2nd Alton Middle School 3rd St. Ambrose 4th Cub Scout Pack 8001

Family/Neighborhood:

  • 1st Geisen Family
  • 2nd Fred’s Towing
  • 3rd Scott Schultz Jurassic
  • 4th Don Fuller

Senior Youth Division:

  • 1st Piasa Bird Soccer Team
  • 2nd AHS Dance Team
  • 3rd Marquette Homecoming
  • 4th Alton Matching 100

Organizations:

  • 1st Great Rivers Research & Education Center
  • 2nd Great Rivers Museum
  • 3rd Jacoby Arts Center
  • 4th Alton Pride

Commercial:

  • 1st Alton Orthopedic Sports Medicine
  • 2nd Alton Physical Therapy
  • 3rd Tarrant & Harman
  • 4th The Home Depot

Randy Manning also contributed to this story.

