Alton Halloween Parade Winners Announced
C.J. Nasello
November 1, 2022 9:00 AM November 2, 2022 10:12 AM
ALTON - Alton Halloween Parade winners were announced late Monday night.
The winners are as follows:
Junior Youth Division:
1st East Alton Skating Academy 2nd Alton Middle School 3rd St. Ambrose 4th Cub Scout Pack 8001
Family/Neighborhood:
- 1st Geisen Family
- 2nd Fred’s Towing
- 3rd Scott Schultz Jurassic
- 4th Don Fuller
Senior Youth Division:
- 1st Piasa Bird Soccer Team
- 2nd AHS Dance Team
- 3rd Marquette Homecoming
- 4th Alton Matching 100
Organizations:
- 1st Great Rivers Research & Education Center
- 2nd Great Rivers Museum
- 3rd Jacoby Arts Center
- 4th Alton Pride
Commercial:
- 1st Alton Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 2nd Alton Physical Therapy
- 3rd Tarrant & Harman
- 4th The Home Depot
Randy Manning also contributed to this story.
