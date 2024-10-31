ALTON - This year’s Alton Halloween Parade recognized local first responders.

The Alton Fire Department and the Alton Police Department were honored this year. Their chiefs, Fire Chief Jesse Jemison and Police Chief Jarrett Ford, served as the grand marshals of the parade.

“It's awesome to have this honor,” Ford said, who rode through the parade with his son Brady. “I grew up here, came to this parade as a kid, and to now be doing this with my son is like the ultimate honor. But honestly, I know it's not about me. It's about all the men and women that are working tonight. So as I'm going down Broadway, I'm going to be keeping them in my mind, just how thankful I am for them. But it's awesome.”

Jemison echoed Ford. He noted that he was “very hesitant" about accepting the grand marshal position at first because he doesn’t like a lot of attention, but ultimately, he was eager to take on the role and share the honor with his department.

“To go from being one of these little guys out here and catching candy to now, not only being a part of it but being this part, is awesome,” Jemison said.

You can watch a livestream of the 107th Alton Halloween Parade on RiverBender.com.

