Alton Halloween Parade Float Winners Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SEE VIDEO: SEE CHRIS RHODES PHOTO GALLERY: ALTON - These are the Alton Halloween Parade, float winners. The winners are as follows: Junior Youth Division 1st place B-15 Alton Renegades Team Float 2nd place B-10, Jennifer Bishop School of Dance 3rd place Alton Academy of Dance 4th place Alton Renegades Cheerleaders Category C: 1st Marquette c-10 2nd Catholic Children’s Home c-7 Article continues after sponsor message 3rd Alton HS FCCLA C-2 4th Future Farmers of America c-6 Cat D Family/Neighborhood 1st Geisen Family D-3 2nd Fred's Towing D-4 3rd Tweety Bird D-5 E Clubs/Organizations 1st Abundant Life Comm Church E5 2nd Lewis & Clark Community College E11 3rd Alton Pride Inc E10 4th East Alton Skating Academy E7 Section F Commercial 1st Orthopedic & Sports Medicine F-12 2nd Haug Orthodontics F10 3rd American Water Co F1 4th OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center F5 More like this: