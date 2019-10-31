Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

SEE VIDEO:

SEE CHRIS RHODES PHOTO GALLERY:

ALTON - These are the Alton Halloween Parade, float winners.

The winners are as follows:

Junior Youth Division

1st place B-15 Alton Renegades Team Float

2nd place B-10, Jennifer Bishop School of Dance

3rd place Alton Academy of Dance

4th place Alton Renegades Cheerleaders

Category C:

1st Marquette c-10

2nd Catholic Children’s Home c-7

Article continues after sponsor message

3rd Alton HS FCCLA C-2

4th Future Farmers of America c-6

Cat D Family/Neighborhood

1st Geisen Family D-3

2nd Fred's Towing D-4

3rd Tweety Bird D-5

E Clubs/Organizations

1st Abundant Life Comm Church E5

2nd Lewis & Clark Community College E11

3rd Alton Pride Inc E10

4th East Alton Skating Academy E7

Section F Commercial

1st Orthopedic & Sports Medicine F-12

2nd Haug Orthodontics F10

3rd American Water Co F1

4th OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center F5

More like this:

Jersey Community Middle School Quarter 3 Honor Roll, High Honor Roll Lists
Mar 24, 2025
L&C Announces Fall 2024 Honors Lists
Mar 11, 2025
Step Into a World of Comics, Costumes and Pop Culture at L&C’s Blazer Con
Today
L&C Announces Fall 2024 Honors Lists
Feb 5, 2025
Legislators To Connect With Older Adults At SSP For AARP Illinois Sponsored Panel Discussion
3 days ago

 