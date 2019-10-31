Alton Halloween Parade Float Winners
SEE VIDEO:
SEE CHRIS RHODES PHOTO GALLERY:
ALTON - These are the Alton Halloween Parade, float winners.
The winners are as follows:
Junior Youth Division
1st place B-15 Alton Renegades Team Float
2nd place B-10, Jennifer Bishop School of Dance
3rd place Alton Academy of Dance
4th place Alton Renegades Cheerleaders
Category C:
1st Marquette c-10
2nd Catholic Children’s Home c-7
3rd Alton HS FCCLA C-2
4th Future Farmers of America c-6
Cat D Family/Neighborhood
1st Geisen Family D-3
2nd Fred's Towing D-4
3rd Tweety Bird D-5
E Clubs/Organizations
1st Abundant Life Comm Church E5
2nd Lewis & Clark Community College E11
3rd Alton Pride Inc E10
4th East Alton Skating Academy E7
Section F Commercial
1st Orthopedic & Sports Medicine F-12
2nd Haug Orthodontics F10
3rd American Water Co F1
4th OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center F5
