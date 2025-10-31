ALTON - Dr. Bruce Vest’s Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Clinic P.C. once again took first place in the Alton Halloween Parade.

On Halloween night, Oct. 31, 2025, Vest was proud of his “double float” featuring a giant robot, a fire-breathing dragon, and plenty more characters and fun. He shared that his team had been working for “a long time” to build the float, but he was excited to showcase the hard work to the community.

“This is Dr. Vest’s Dragon Fest Spooktacular Fiesta,” Vest said.

He added that the Halloween Parade is a positive community event, and the Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Clinic P.C. team is always eager to participate.

“We have fun doing that,” he said. “We enjoy the crowds, entertaining the crowds. We’re part of the Alton-Godfrey community, and this is great for the community, so we want to put on a good event for them.”

