ALTON - Local resident Richard Blevens submitted a photo recently of the champion Alton Giants 1968 Little League Team to spark some area baseball nostalgia. Richard’s father, Rick, was a member of the team.

“I don’t have much info, but I thought it was a really cool photo I found,” Richard said. “My dad was one of the members of the Little League team. My dad was born in 1960, so that’s where I put the 1968 date from.”

Richard added: "Alton used to have a small Little League Parade and all the Little League players started the season with a parade. The players then did a team photo to start the season. This was down by Broadway in Alton where they used to have ball diamonds.”

John Waters coached the Little League team.

