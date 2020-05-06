ALTON - The Alton Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) Chapter received a prestigious recognition when it was recently named the winner of the FCCLA Stop The Violence National Programs Award.

The Alton High School chapter will be spotlighted at the virtual National FCCLA Convention July 7-9 in Washington D.C. The Alton FCCLA chapter is the largest in the state of Illinois with over 80 members. The advisers are Regina Birch and Sharon Ferree.

Alton School District Assistant Superintendent Kristie Baumgartner said Students Taking on Prevention (STOP) the Violence program empowers members to recognize, report, and reduce youth violence. Through this National Program, chapter members use peer-to-peer outreach to: reach their peers with violence prevention education, recognize warning signs of potential youth violence, encourage young people to report troubling behavior, collaborate with school and community resources to address youth violence, and develop and implement local action projects to reduce the potential for violence in their school.

"The Alton FCCLA has partnered for many years with the Alton Police Department and OASIS Women’s Center to create an awareness about the dangers of domestic violence," Baumgartner said. "This year, president Megan Croxford and vice president Alyssa Bean focused on educating peers about the warning signs and frequency of domestic violence. They created an interactive information booth to teach others 'What Is Love?' at the annual Domestic Violence Awareness Walk sponsored by the Alton Police Department.

"By playing games, participants were able to see how the music industry has distorted the meaning of love and romance with violence and how love has taken on different meaning in today’s world. This information booth then evolved into a workshop that they taught at the state FCCLA conference, Alton High School and Alton Middle School."

Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) is a national Career and Technical Student Organization (CTSO) for young men and women in Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) education in public and private school through grade 12. FCCLA offers intra-curricular resources and opportunities for students to pursue careers that support families.

Since 1945, FCCLA members have been making a difference in their families, careers, and communities by addressing important personal, work, and societal issues through Family and Consumer Sciences education.

Today over 175,000 members in more than 5,300 chapters are active in a network of associations in all 50 states, in addition to the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

