QUINCY - Quincy University hosted its 153rd Commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 15th beginning at 10:30 am in Quincy University's Pepsi Arena. The 2016 graduating class is comprised of 223 undergraduates with an additional 39 receiving graduate degrees.



The procession was led by University Marshal, Robert Mejer (Distinguished Professor of Art) and Assistant Marshals, Dr. David Kirchhofer and Dr. Scott Luaders (Professors of Physics and Chemistry, respectively). Dr. Ann Behrens, Vice President for Academic Affairs, convened the ceremony and Vice President for Mission and Ministry, Reverend John Doctor, O.F.M. delivered the invocation. Senior choir members Marlon Melendez, Suzanne Molinaro, Mary Helen Otrembiak and Cameron Walker performed the Star Spangled Banner and Quincy University Alma Mater.



Graduates elected senior representatives Catherine Richards and Christopher Chappell'e II to deliver the program's welcome address and reflection. Richards is a biology and chemistry double major and an Honors Scholar, serving as the honors program assistant for three years.

She has served as a tutor for both biology and chemistry in the Student Success Center and as a supplemental instructor for General Chemistry. She has participated in several mission trips including a trip to Haiti this past winter. Richards is the winner of the 2015 Lincoln Academy Student Laureate Award. Richards is the daughter of Robert G. Richards III of Hannibal, Missouri and Rosanne G. Bonebrake of Quincy, Illinois. Chappell'e is a communication major with a journalism concentration. Throughout his Quincy University career, he has been a student athlete on the men's volleyball team, a residence advisor, and a QU Connect Mentor. Chappell'e received the 2015 Outstanding Mentorship award as an Impact Mentor. Chappell'e is the son of Christopher Chappell'e Sr. and Jamie Brown Robinson of Los Angeles, California.



ABC News' Chief Investigative Correspondent Brian Ross delivered this year's commencement address. Throughout his 45-year career, Ross has remained committed to the pillars of journalism: accuracy, fairness and integrity. Those values have led Ross around the world to investigate crimes against humanity. Ross has reported extensively on international human rights abuses, winning numerous top journalism awards for exposes on the sale of executed prisoners' kidneys in China; sweatshop labor in Saipan and sexual misconduct by U.N. peacekeepers in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Ross's work has been repeatedly honored with the most prestigious awards in journalism, including seven duPont-Columbia Awards, six Peabody Awards, six Polk Awards, 17 Emmys, five awards from the Overseas Press Club, and five Edward R. Murrow Awards and many more.



Brian Ross was awarded the degree Honorary Doctor of Letters and Fr. John Doctor, O.F.M. was awarded the degree of Honorary Doctor of Divinity during the ceremony. Fr. John is a 1972 alumnus of Quincy University and has served as the Vice President of Mission and Ministry at Quincy University since 2009. He served the university on its Board of Trustees for nine years. He has served in many roles for the Sacred Heart Province of the Franciscan Friars, including Provincial Vicar, Director of Novices, and Provincial Minster.



Founded in 1860 by Franciscan friars, Quincy University (www.quincy.edu) is a Catholic, co-educational, residential university offering undergraduate, graduate, and adult education programs that integrate liberal arts, active learning, practical experience, and

Franciscan values. Quincy University's intercollegiate sports are members of the NCAA Division II Great Lakes Valley Conference for men and women. For more information, please contact the Quincy University Office of Community Relations by calling (217) 228-5275.







HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, DEGREE, MAJOR, HONORS (if listed)



Alton, IL



Anna Morrissey, Bachelor's degree, Biology



Fairview Heights, IL



Courtney Lewis, Bachelor's degree, Nursing, Summa Cum Laude, Honors Scholar



Granite City, IL



Mia Stack, Bachelor's degree, Biology



Highland, IL



Kayla Martin, Bachelor's degree, Nursing



St. Charles, MO



John Gamache, Bachelor's degree, Sport Management

Kelsey Krekeler, Bachelor's degree, Psychology Minor in Human Services

