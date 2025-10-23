ALTON – Two cases of battery in Madison County include an Alton man accused of striking security officer and a domestic incident in Granite City.

Deondrae L. Cole, 18, of Alton, was charged with one count of aggravated battery, a Class 2 felony.

Cole allegedly struck a private security officer in the face and body with a closed fist while the security officer was performing their official duties on Oct. 5, 2025.

Cole was granted pretrial release from custody in the case presented by the Alton Police Department.

In a separate case, Damon P. Moore, 48, of St. Louis, was charged with a Class 2 felony count of aggravated domestic battery.

Moore reportedly intentionally strangled a household or family member on Oct. 6, 2025. The Granite City Police Department presented the case against Moore, who was ordered released from custody pending trial.

Additional conditions were imposed on Moore’s release, including that he have no contact with and remain at least 500 feet away from the victim from this case. He was also ordered not to enter the premises of the victim’s Granite City residence and to surrender any firearms and/or Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card in his possession to the Granite City Police Department.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

