ALTON – Residents of Alton and Granite City face felony charges in two separate cases of battery in Madison County.

Andre D. Prayer, 45, of Alton, was charged on Oct. 20, 2025 with a Class 3 felony count of unlawful possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine and a Class A misdemeanor count of domestic battery.

On Oct. 17, 2025, Prayer allegedly placed his arm around the victim’s neck and held her without legal justification. Charging documents state the victim in this case was a family or household member of Prayer’s.

The Bethalto Police Department presented the case against Prayer, who was granted pretrial release from custody.

59-year-old Kevin C. Lee Sr. of Granite City was charged in an unrelated case from Oct. 24, 2025 with two counts of aggravated battery, both Class 3 felonies.

Lee reportedly struck an individual about the head and hand without legal justification, causing the victim to sustain a laceration and a fractured finger on Oct. 14, 2025.

Lee was also ordered released from custody pending trial in the case presented by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

