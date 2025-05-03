The Sunnybrook Apartments construction site as seen in late 2024 (photo courtesy of 618 Drone Service).

ALTON – Two Riverbend residents are accused of burglarizing the construction site of the Sunnybrook Apartments in Alton.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Henry R. Lakin, 37, of Alton, and David L. Miller, 50, of Granite City, were both charged on April 30, 2025 with Class 2 felony counts of burglary.

Article continues after sponsor message

On March 7, 2025, the two allegedly unlawfully entered a building on the Sunnybrook Apartments construction site, located in the 700 block of Washington Avenue in Alton, with the intent to commit therein a theft.

Both were arrested by the Alton Police Department and have been granted pretrial release from custody.

Miller was previously charged in a separate case of burglary out of Granite City. More details on that and a string of other Granite City burglaries are available in this story on Riverbender.com.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this:

Three Charged in Death of St. Louis Man Found in Granite City
5 days ago
Three Charged In Linked Granite City Burglary Cases
2 days ago
Granite City Police Charge St. Louis Man With Murder
Today
5 Felonies Filed In Granite City Child Porn Case
5 days ago
Granite City Man Detained On Domestic Battery Charges
Apr 17, 2025

 