Alton, Granite City Men Charged With Sunnybrook Apartments Site Burglaries
ALTON – Two Riverbend residents are accused of burglarizing the construction site of the Sunnybrook Apartments in Alton.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Henry R. Lakin, 37, of Alton, and David L. Miller, 50, of Granite City, were both charged on April 30, 2025 with Class 2 felony counts of burglary.
On March 7, 2025, the two allegedly unlawfully entered a building on the Sunnybrook Apartments construction site, located in the 700 block of Washington Avenue in Alton, with the intent to commit therein a theft.
Both were arrested by the Alton Police Department and have been granted pretrial release from custody.
Miller was previously charged in a separate case of burglary out of Granite City. More details on that and a string of other Granite City burglaries are available in this story on Riverbender.com.
All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
More like this: