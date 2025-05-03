ALTON – Two Riverbend residents are accused of burglarizing the construction site of the Sunnybrook Apartments in Alton.

Henry R. Lakin, 37, of Alton, and David L. Miller, 50, of Granite City, were both charged on April 30, 2025 with Class 2 felony counts of burglary.

On March 7, 2025, the two allegedly unlawfully entered a building on the Sunnybrook Apartments construction site, located in the 700 block of Washington Avenue in Alton, with the intent to commit therein a theft.

Both were arrested by the Alton Police Department and have been granted pretrial release from custody.

Miller was previously charged in a separate case of burglary out of Granite City. More details on that and a string of other Granite City burglaries are available in this story on Riverbender.com.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

